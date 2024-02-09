River 105 River 105 Logo

Winnebago mayor, son arrested after marijuana growing operation discovered

February 9, 2024 12:24PM CST
@ap.news FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. More changes are coming to Utah's medical cannabis program bills in the state legislature, including easing patients' struggle to find doctors willing to recommend the drug. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Mayor Scott Robertson, Faribault County Jail

The mayor of Winnebago and his son are in custody after a marijuana growing operation was discovered in Faribault County.

Police say Mayor Scott James Robertson and Jacob Jon Roberson, both of Winnebago, are behind bars on potential charges related to marijuana cultivation.

Jacob Robertson, Faribault County Jail

According to a press release from the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, a search warrant was performed at several addresses in Winnebago Thursday.

SCDIU agents, along with Faribault County deputies seized approximately 240 plants believed to be marijuana at 15 Main St and 17 Main St,  and at 18195 340th Ave.  An address on 1st Ave SW was also searched.

The release says “numerous items of evidence and property,” were also seized.

The investigation began in 2023 and is ongoing.

 

 

