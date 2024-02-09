Winnebago mayor, son arrested after marijuana growing operation discovered

The mayor of Winnebago and his son are in custody after a marijuana growing operation was discovered in Faribault County.

Police say Mayor Scott James Robertson and Jacob Jon Roberson, both of Winnebago, are behind bars on potential charges related to marijuana cultivation.

According to a press release from the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, a search warrant was performed at several addresses in Winnebago Thursday.

SCDIU agents, along with Faribault County deputies seized approximately 240 plants believed to be marijuana at 15 Main St and 17 Main St, and at 18195 340th Ave. An address on 1st Ave SW was also searched.

The release says “numerous items of evidence and property,” were also seized.

The investigation began in 2023 and is ongoing.