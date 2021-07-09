Winnebago pastor accused of molesting one of his flock

A Winnebago pastor is accused of molesting one of his flock.

Miguel Vazquez Alduzin, 48, allegedly groped the breast of the woman in his congregation. He’s been charged with felony 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct in Martin County, where the alleged crime occurred.

A criminal complaint says the woman approached police in June to report an incident that happened in Fairmont in January 2021. The woman said she was discussing a breast cyst with Vazquez Alduzin when he told her God would heal her and led her into the church nursery.

Vazquez Alduzin allegedly told the woman that God had made his penis larger through fasting, and also commented on how it had benefitted his wife’s anatomy. Vazquez Alduzin asked her grandson to leave the room and suggested they pray together after she told him his words had “impacted” her, says the complaint.

During the prayer, Vazquez Alduzin allegedly felt the woman’s breast under her clothing. Court documents say she left the room to tell Vazquez Alduzin’s wife what had happened and was advised she would be healed.

Vazquez Alduzin told the victim she would not be healed if she told anyone what happened, including her husband, the complaint alleges. She waited to come forward because she believed Vazquez Alduzin, who has been her pastor for three years, although he is not licensed, says the complaint.

The victim also alleges that Vazquez put his hand down her pants in a second incident, which occurred in Faribault County. Charges against Vazquez Alduzin have not yet been filed for that case.

Detectives interviewed a number of former church members who recalled Vazquez Alduzin questioning why he couldn’t touch members of his congregation when doctors can touch their patients, says the complaint. One former church member also accused him of touching her chest inappropriately.