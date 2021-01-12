Winnebago residents injured in I-90 crash

A pair of Winnebago residents were injured in a crash on I-90 early Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles, both westbound on the interstate, collided at 12:41 a.m.

Maria Concepcion Vargas, 62, of Winnebago, was the driver of one of the vehicles. Vargas and her passenger, J. Inocente Vargas, 62, both suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were transported to Blue Earth Hospital.

A Texas man driving the other vehicle was not injured.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the state patrol.