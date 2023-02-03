Winnebago woman hospitalized following SUV vs deer crash

A Winnebago woman was hospitalized following a car vs deer crash on Highway 169.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in Winnebago City Township in Faribault County.

The state patrol says Reyna Maria Cardona, 19, was southbound on Highway 169 when a deer struck the front driver’s side fender.

Cardona was transported to United District Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.