Winona State self-quarantines as Minnesota schools reopen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winona State University has quarantined itself for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials aren’t aware of any serious illness related to COVID-19 within the Winona State community. But they’re seeing an increase in asymptomatic transmission affecting not only the campus, but the greater community.

Meanwhile, most Minnesota elementary and secondary schools kicked off a school year Tuesday that will test whether their preparations to teach amid the pandemic will pay off.

According to partial figures, 63% of districts and charter schools opened with a hybrid of in-person and distance learning, with 25% offering only in-person learning.