Winter at last! Storm Warning issued for region

At last! It’s here! A winter storm warning has been issued for the region effective from 10 p.m. Thursday until early Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, snow will likely begin falling steadily after midnight with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the Mankato area, and slightly less to the west.

“Friday will be the first bad day of the incoming winter storm,” says a post by KEYC Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr. “We will be dealing with snow showers across the area throughout the day with snowfall ranging between moderate and heavy at times. Along with the snow, winds will be hazardous as they are expected to range between 20 and 25 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph at times. This will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility, and drifting, which will make traveling extremely hazardous.”

Wind chills could dip down to -25 below, according to NWS. Conditions are expected to remain cold and blustery throughout Saturday and Sunday.