Winter Storm Could Dump Heavy Snow on Southern Minnesota This Weekend

Last week’s blizzard went south of the Twin Cities and Minnesota altogether, but another strong winter storm is brewing and this one might take a path that brings heavy snow to southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Here’s what the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service is saying about the weekend storm:

“A strong storm system is expected to move out on to the Plains this weekend. Initially it will be warm, with a mix of precipitation expected, but a transition to all snow is expected on Saturday. Though there is uncertainty on where and how much snow will fall, models are starting to point toward southern MN and western WI being in or near the band of heaviest snow.”

NWS Twin Cities

It’s still 3-5 days away so the path of the storm system can still change and miss to the south entirely again, but if you have travel plans this weekend this is something you’d be wise to pay attention to.

Source: bringmethenews.com

