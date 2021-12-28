Winter storm smacks North Dakota, Minnesota with ice, snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A winter storm is making life in North Dakota and Minnesota tough.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the storm closed Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo and Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border on Monday morning. The entire interstate system in the state had reopened by 4 p.m.

Authorities were still advising people not to travel across much of the state and complained that motorists were getting stuck on secondary roads that were not plowed. Many county offices were closed expect for emergency services. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that roads and sidewalks in the Twin Cities are icy. Grand Marais had recorded 13 inches of new snow.