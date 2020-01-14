Winter Storm Targeting Minnesota Friday & Saturday

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are honing in on details about a winter storm that they say is likely to impact much of Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Exact snow amounts are not yet available, although amounts of 6-8 inches or more “continue to look possible,” according to the National Weather Service.

More from the La Crosse office of the National Weather Service:

“While the track and amounts are not certain at this time, confidence is increasing that significant snowfall will occur across parts of the region with considerable impacts to travel. In addition, winds could be on the increase Saturday, blowing and drifting the fallen snow – leading to even more travel difficulties. Pay close attention to forecasts over the next few days for more details on what to expect and how it will impact you.”

Here’s a look at a couple of computer model simulations. First, the American model, which shows Minnesota taking a direct hit all day Friday and half of the day Saturday before the snow stops and the winds pick up.

Now the European model for the same approximate timeframe:

“Continue to monitor forecasts as we head closer to Friday, but now is a good time to at least consider alterations to travel/events/plans Friday and Saturday,” the forecast discussion from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service says.

