Winter storm to bring heavy overnight snow, disrupting Thursday’s commute

A winter storm will drop up to 9 inches of snow on parts of southern Minnesota overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Blue Earth, Waseca, Faribault, and Freeborn counties. The warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening and expires at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Mankato’s greatest chance for snow comes from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., creating dicey conditions for Thursday’s commute. NWS says snow will fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Local forecasters say about 5 to 8 inches of snowfall can be expected locally, with some areas seeing up to 9 inches.

Wind gusts will reach about 20 to 25 mph, but forecasters say blizzard conditions aren’t expected with this storm.

Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Sibley counties will fall under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Heavy, overnight snowfall can be expected with this storm, with 1 to 2 inches coming down per hour.