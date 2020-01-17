Winter storm warning issued; blizzard upgrade possible

(Mankato, MN) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of southern Minnesota.

The warning takes effect at 10 a.m. Friday, expiring at 6 p.m. Saturday and includes Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, and Waseca counties.

Snowfall is expected to start in late Friday morning, with gusty winds on the heels of the storm peaking at 45 miles per hour. NWS predicts up to 9 inches of snow, down from the forecast earlier in the week. Snow should taper off on Friday night, but NWS says if winds remain as forecast, a blizzard warning could be issued.

The sun will return Sunday, but temps are expected to top out at just 3 degrees.