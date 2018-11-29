Winter Storm Watch Already Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service is getting ahead of a powerful winter storm striking Minnesota this weekend by issuing a winter storm watch for parts of southern Minnesota. Here’s the latest from the NWS…

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 419 AM CST Thu Nov 29 2018 ...Heavy snow possible this weekend across southern Minnesota... .A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to spread into southern Minnesota Saturday morning that will transition to heavy snow Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches will be possible along and south of a Marshall, to St. Peter, to Red Wing line Saturday into Sunday morning, where a winter storm watch has been issued. Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth- Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn- Including the cities of Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea 419 AM CST Thu Nov 29 2018 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Along and south of a line from Marshall, to St. Peter, and Red Wing. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult, especially along I-90 and along I-35 between the Twin Cities and the Iowa border. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Source: National Weather Service