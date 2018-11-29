Winter Storm Watch Already Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service is getting ahead of a powerful winter storm striking Minnesota this weekend by issuing a winter storm watch for parts of southern Minnesota.  Here’s the latest from the NWS…

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
419 AM CST Thu Nov 29 2018

...Heavy snow possible this weekend across southern Minnesota...

.A mix of freezing rain and snow is expected to spread into
southern Minnesota Saturday morning that will transition to heavy
snow Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches
will be possible along and south of a Marshall, to St. Peter, to
Red Wing line Saturday into Sunday morning, where a winter storm
watch has been issued.

Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-
Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter,
Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca,
Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea
419 AM CST Thu Nov 29 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations up to 8
  inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Along and south of a line from Marshall, to St. Peter,
  and Red Wing.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult, especially
  along I-90 and along I-35 between the Twin Cities and the Iowa
  border. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
  visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.

Source:  National Weather Service

