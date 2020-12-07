Winter storm with accumulating snowfall possible by end of week

Perhaps 2020 will bring a white Christmas after all.

The National Weather Service says they’re eyeing a storm that could strike the Upper Midwest Friday through Saturday, bringing accumulating snow to the region. A graphic included on the Facebook post shows all of Minnesota and parts of Michigan and Wisconsin as the potential impact area.

“We know very little on the details at this point, as plenty of uncertainty exists regarding the track, timing, and intensity of this system,” says the post from NWS Twin Cities.

The forecast currently calls for a 30 percent chance of precipitation in the Mankato area.