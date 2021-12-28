Winter truck load increases begin Dec. 31 for central frost zone

Winter load increases will begin Friday, Dec. 31, at 12:01 a.m. on unrestricted state highways in the central frost zone.

Winter load increases are already in effect in the north and north-central frost zones.

Frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10 percent over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances.

Please check with local agencies (cities, counties and townships) prior to increasing any weights on their routes. The sign erected on the roadway governs the load limit in effect. A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10 percent weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call:

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement

651-350-2000

For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call:

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits

651-296-6000

Or email: [email protected]

All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.