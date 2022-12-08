Winter Wonderland performance by Mankato Symphony Orchestra at Blue Earth County Library this weekend

The Blue Earth County Library will host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

The orchestra will perform its Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear, Play: Music” program, which is designed for young listeners to discover and learn about the history, purpose, and joy of classical music.

The performance is on Saturday, December 10 at 1 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Library. The event is free and open to the public.

