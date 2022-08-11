Winthop man who threatened doctor sentenced to probation

A Winthrop man who threatened a doctor has been ordered to spend a year on supervised probation.

Ronald Henry Schoenborn, 55, was sentenced last week in Brown County Court.

Schoenborn pled guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence. If he successfully completes his probation term, the charge will be dismissed. His probation will be monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He was also sentenced to four days in jail, but received credit for four days already served.

Schoenborn is also banned from the New Ulm Medical Center and is not allowed within a five-block radius of the facility, unless he has a medical emergency.

In April, police arrested Schoenborn near the New Ulm Medical Center for displaying signage offering reward money for the kidnapping of a doctor.

Schoenborn had been parking near the facility regularly with signs displaying his grievances.

About two months before Schoenborn was arrested, a woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at an Allina clinic in Buffalo. The shooter, Gregory Ulrich, was sentenced to life in prison.