Winthrop girl struck by pickup critically injured

An eight-year-old girl was critically injured Monday night when she was struck by a pickup in Winthrop.

The child’s name has not been released. She was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol says the girl was a passenger in a semi parked on the shoulder of Highway 19 at North Redwood St in Winthrop. The girl had apparently stepped out of the semi and into the roadway when a pickup that was eastbound on Highway 19 “made contact” with her, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup was Jerry Gail Mortenson, 74, of Maple Grove. Mortenson was not impaired by alcohol, according to the patrol. He was not injured.

The semi-driver was identified as Scott Allan Sondag, 35, of Winthrop.

The crash happed at about 6:15 p.m.