Winthrop restaurant to close

(Winthrop, MN) – A Winthrop restaurant says they may be the latest fatality of the coronavirus.

Hahn’s Dining and Lounge announced on social media that the restaurant would close to business this weekend.

The Facebook post came just after Governor Tim Walz announced that bars and restaurants could open June 1 for outdoor service only, at 50% capacity. Those businesses have been closed since March 17 as part of the governor’s Stay at Home order, intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are unable to accommodate outdoor dining at our restaurant and we have been given no timeline as to when it will end,” said the post.

The restaurant will stay open Thursday – Saturday this week, but will close its doors effective Sunday, May 24.

The post did offer some hope: “If and when we are able to open our restaurant we will try to pick up the pieces at that time.”