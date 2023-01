A teen was injured in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon east of Winthrop.

Catherine Jean Stoll, 17, of Winthrop, was eastbound on Highway 19 in Transit Township shortly before 4 p.m. when her SUV left the roadway and rolled at Sibley Co Rd 4

Stoll was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says roads were ice covered at the time of the crash.