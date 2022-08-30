Winthrop woman hospitalized following car vs semi crash near Le Sueur

A Winthrop woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash near Le Sueur Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. on Co Rd 8 near Co Rd 17, about six miles west of Le Sueur.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound semi driver noticed an eastbound Nissan Rogue drift into her lane of traffic before the two vehicles collided.

The semi, driven by Barbra Finhart, 56, of Grand Meadow, went into the ditch after the collision.

The Nissan driver, Mary Soto, 75, was transported to Ridgeview Hospital in Le Sueur For evaluation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage, according to the sheriff’s news release.