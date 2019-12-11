Winthrop woman injured in Sibley County crash

(Gaylord, MN) – A Winthrop woman was injured Sunday night in a crash in Sibley County.

A press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s office says Gloria Dalin, 79, of Winthrop was northbound on Highway 5 when she attempted to make a u-turn in the roadway, just south of the intersection with County Road 12.

Dalin’s vehicle struck a GMC Yukon as she attempted to make the turn. The Yukon was drive by Taryn Griffin, 42, of Arlington.

Dalin was transported to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington. The severity of her injuries isn’t known. Griffin was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash.

The crash time was approximately 9:30 p.m.

