Wisconsin man accused of molesting girl known to him

A Wisconsin man is accused of molesting a girl known to him.

Vincent Lee Sims, 32, of Sun Prairie, WI, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says Sims forced a girl under the age of 10 to perform a sex act while her mother was sleeping.

The child’s mother woke up and found Sims standing over her daughter in the living room, according to the charging document.

The victim confided in her mother that Sims had touched her and started taking his pants off. When the girl’s mother said she was going to call police, Sims allegedly tried to take the phone and wrapped his arms around her neck to try to prevent her from making the call.

Police say Sims appeared to have been physically assaulted when they arrived on the scene. He was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Sims has also been charged with interrupting an emergency call and domestic assault, both misdemeanors. He is currently in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.