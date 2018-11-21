Wisconsin’s Chris Kroeze Dedicates Beatles Song to Jayme Closs on ‘The Voice’

Wisconsin native Chris Kroeze has advanced to the top 13 competition on NBC’s “The Voice,” and he used the stage during his live performance Monday night to help lift the spirits in his hometown.

Kroeze, a native of Barron, the small west-central Wisconsin town that was rocked in October with the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents, dedicated his rendition of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” to Closs and Barron.

“This is for Barron,” Kroeze told his coach, Blake Shelton.

Earlier this week, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office asked hunters to keep an eye out as authorities continue to search for clues in Closs’ disappearance.

Despite his continued presence on “The Voice,” Kroeze made it a point to get back to Wisconsin and perform for students at elementary schools in Barron, including the one Closs attends.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook