With 300-Bucks & A Little Luck You Could Get Unlimited Pasta From Olive Garden For a Year!

Are there any Olive Garden superfans out there? If so, you might want to pay attention.

The Italian restaurant chain has announced it’s extending its “Never Ending Pasta Pass” promotion so that rather running for just 8 weeks, it lasts the whole year.

On Wednesday, the company said it will be allowing 1,000 “superfans” the chance to buy an “Annual Pasta Pass” for $300.

For that, pass holders will get unlimited pastas, sauces and toppings, as well as unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks.

You’ll be able to buy the pass from 1 p.m. Thursday at www.PastaPass.com.

Olive Garden will also be making 23,000 of its 8-week unlimited “Pasta Passes” for $100, a promotion that is now in its 5th year.

Last year, 22,000 Pasta Passes sold out “instantaneously.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook