Woman, 2 children killed in Maple Grove single-vehicle crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman and two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Maple Grove. The Star Tribune reports police responded to the accident at about 7 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes. The children were believed to be under 5 years old. A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victims’ identities will be released later by a medical examiner.