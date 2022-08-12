Woman accused of abandoning dogs at Fairfax rental

A woman is accused of abandoning two dogs at a Fairfax rental home.

Tamara Jean Grunst, 61, of Shakopee, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment in Renville County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Fairfax police were posting a tax forfeiture notice on a Park St N property on the morning of August 2. The officer, who was aware that utilities had been shut off for some time, heard two dogs barking inside the home. Temperatures were around 100 degrees that day, with an even higher heat index.

Neighbors told the officer they hadn’t seen Grunst, the renter, for at least a week or two. They also told police the dogs were residing outside in the past and had sores. The officer could not see food and water inside the home, according to the complaint.

A search warrant was granted. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., a police officer and two veterinarians entered the home. The complaint says one of the dogs appeared “not to have been healthy.” A second dog, a German Pointer, seemed okay, according to the complaint.

Court documents say there was no food or water for the dogs, and the living room floor was caked with feces matter and urine. Flies and bugs were all around the home, according to the complaint. Investigators say the dogs had been chewing the walls. They were transported to the Brown County Humane Society to receive shelter and vet care.

Police say the property owners were Grunst’s daughter and son-in-law before the state took ownership.