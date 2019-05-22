Woman accused of cutting deaf boyfriend because she didn’t want to have sex

(Fairmont, MN) – A Sherburn woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly maimed her boyfriend because he wanted to have sex and she didn’t.

Kimberly Kay Ewert, 50, was charged Monday in Martin County Court with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the complaint, Ewert’s boyfriend told police through written communication that she was angry with him because he wanted to have sex and was persistent. Ewert retrieved a knife and cut him on the right arm, according to the complaint. Police say the victim was also bleeding from his elbow, forearm, and shoulder, which Ewert’s boyfriend said resulted from her scratching him.

Police say Ewert – who is also deaf – admitted to cutting her boyfriend with a knife and scratching him because he wouldn’t leave her alone about having sex. Police say she didn’t appear to be fearful of her boyfriend and showed them the knife she’d used to cut him.

Police say Ewert and her boyfriend had been consuming a “significant amount” of alcohol throughout the evening.

