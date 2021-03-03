Woman accused of threatening neighbors with machete

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — An Eagan woman is accused of threatening neighbors with a machete and cutting wires inside a utility box last week, leaving dozens without phone or internet service.

A criminal complaint filed in Dakota County charges 32-year-old Kathryn Joyce with threatening violence and first-degree criminal damage to property.

According to the complaint, officers were dispatched on Feb. 25 to where they found Joyce screaming. An employee of the area’s internet and telephone provider told police that Joyce had damaged a utility box earlier in the day by opening the box and cutting several wires.

Joyce is also accused of approaching a neighbor’s house while swinging a machete on Feb. 24, causing them to leave their home.