Woman airlifted after Winthrop shooting; suspect sought

A woman was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital Monday after being wounded in an early morning shooting in Winthrop.

According to a release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of West 3rd St at 12:18 a.m. where they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. The woman was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. The sheriff’s office didn’t provide an update on her condition.

The woman is in her early 20’s, according to the release.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but a suspect has not been arrested. The sheriff’s office says they do not believe the public is in any danger.

The Sibley County Sheriff is asking the public to call investigators with any information about the shooting. Anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area should contact the sheriff at (507) 237-4330, or Winthrop Police at (507)647-5500.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted at the scene.