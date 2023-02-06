Woman arrested after alleged knife threat in North Mankato

Police say a woman was arrested for a knife threat and assault on Sunday evening in North Mankato.

Jaclyn Baker, 38, was taken into custody where she awaits charges in the matter. Baker is currently listed on the Blue Earth County Jail roster on charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

North Mankato Police responded at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Range St, where Baker had allegedly threatened a man with a knife. Police say several knives were recovered from the scene.

The male victim sustained minor injuries from an assault that occurred earlier in the day, according to a press release from North Mankato police. Investigators say that that assault did not involve a knife.