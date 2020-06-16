Woman arrested in Mankato overdose death

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says a woman has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Mankato man earlier this month.

Alyssa Elizabeth Faith Miller was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Blue Earth County jail on charges of of third-degree murder and third-degree drug sales in the death of 23-year-old Marcus Kory Krogh.

A release from the task force says an “investigation into the source of the fatal substance” that caused Krogh’s death led agents to Miller.

Krogh, 23, was discovered dead of a then-suspected drug overdose on June 8 at an apartment near the MSU campus. Two others who had overdosed were transported to an area hospital.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined Krogh died of fentanyl toxicity, according to MRVDTF’s release.

Miller was arrested near her home in Hutchinson.