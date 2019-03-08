Woman Buys Size 8 Party Outfit Online, Gets Tiny Ensemble that Only Fits Her Fabulous Dog

Callie Conway of New Castle, England, had to surrender a recent online purchase to her pooch Charlotte, after the product arrived in surprising shape, reports the Daily Mail.

“So I bought a UK SIZE 8 outfit for Ibiza and this arrived … fits my dog better than me,” Conway, 19, tweeted on Wednesday.

The teen found that she could squeeze into the tiny outfit she received from online marketplace Depop, but it was too uncomfortable to wear for long. Not wanting the $40 order to go to waste, Conway put the outfit on her curly-coated canine and it fit the 12-year-old Bedlington Terrier just right.

On average, full-grown Bedlington terriers weigh around 17-23 pounds and have a height between 15-17.5 inches, according the American Kennel Club.

Thankfully, Conway posted photos of the dog modeling the outfit so all of Twitter could rejoice in Charlotte’s new party look.

