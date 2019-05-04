Woman charged for alleged $71,000 mileage reimbursement discrepancy

(Waseca, MN) – A nurse manager is facing criminal charges after she allegedly made tens of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent mileage reimbursement claims from her employer.

Christine Chadderdon, 50, of Le Center, was charged with felony theft by swindle in Waseca County Court Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Chadderdon worked for the Mayo Clinic in Waseca. Her position required her to travel to Janesville and Waterville, but an internal Mayo investigation revealed she’d been claiming mileage to locations she had never actually traveled.

In addition, Waseca County investigators found a majority of Chadderdon’s mileage reimbursement claims listed double the mileage of the actual distance. In multiple submissions, she claimed 112 miles for a round trip from Waseca to Mankato.

According to court documents, she also submitted mileage claims for trips to Rochester, which internal investigators found she attended via phone. Mayo Clinic’s internal investigative team discovered that Chadderdon also made mileage claims for 38 days that she had used paid time off (PTO).

Investigators estimated Chadderdon’s legitimate reimbursement for travel expenses should have been around $1,100. She received nearly $72,000 from 2015-2018. Chadderdon resigned from Mayo when the internal investigation began.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)