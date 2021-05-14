Woman charged in hit-and-run involving Springfield student

A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Springfield that left an elementary student hospitalized.

Lily Janell Steinhaus, 25, of Morgan, was charged with criminal vehicular operation and failing to stop at the scene of a collision involving injury, both gross misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Brown County Court Friday, Steinhaus struck a child on a bicycle Thursday near Brown’s Park, but left the scene.

A large group of children told law enforcement that a maroon 4-door car continued traveling north on Park Ave after the child was hit, then turned west onto Winona St.

Nearby Springfield Elementary provided police with camera footage, which showed a vehicle in the vicinity around the time of the accident that matched the children’s description.

Court documents say Steinhaus eventually called Springfield police to say she might have been the one involved in the accident.

During an interview at her home in Morgan, Steinhaus allegedly told police she was 75% sure she hit a child, but wasn’t certain. She admitted to driving on Park Ave by Brown’s Park at the approximate time of the accident, says the complaint. Steinhaus said she didn’t feel any sort of impact, according to the complaint, but did see a child on a bike in her rearview mirror.

Police say Steinhaus’ vehicle had damage on the passenger side, including what appeared to be recent rubber-on-rubber damage to the tire. The victim’s bike had damage to the rear wheel, including a scuff mark on the tire, says the complaint.

Court documents say the child was admitted to Sleepy Eye Hospital, then airlifted to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Steinhaus was booked in the Brown County Jai .