Woman, child found dead on Minnesota reservation; man sought

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — Police in northern Minnesota are searching for a suspect after a woman and a 1-year-old child were found dead at a home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation.

Authorities were called to the home in Cloquet on Saturday for a welfare check on a woman and her child. Officers checked the home but were unable to contact or see anyone inside.

Officers later obtained a search warrant and found the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy inside the house.

Police are searching for a 33-year-old Cloquet man, Sheldon James Thompson. Police say Thompson is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.