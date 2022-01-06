Woman, child hospitalized after Highway 169 crash

A woman and a child were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Mankato Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive at 9:08 a.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV was southbound on the highway when it lost control and hit the median wall. A patrol crash report says roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Bella Raine Kachelmeier, 38, of St. Peter, was driving the SUV, according to the patrol. Kachelmeier and her 11-year-old passenger, Elijah Schiable of St. Peter, were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.