Woman critically injured in crash north of Wells

A woman was critically injured in a crash north of Wells Wednesday afternoon.

Lydia Lizzette Garcia, 31, of Wells, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with life-threatening injuries following the single-vehicle crash on Highway 22 at about 2:41 p.m.

A Minnesota State Patrol Crash report says Garcia was southbound on Highway 22 in Dunbar Township when her vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Garcia was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.