Woman critically injured in head-on crash with semi in Watonwan County

(Mankato, MN) – A Minneapolis woman was critically injured in a crash with a semi in Watonwan County Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Brooklyn Louise Liesch, 26, was southbound on Highway 4 when her Chevy Sonic collided head-on with a semi.

The crash happened between Godahl and St. James in Nelson Township at about 8:24 p.m.

Liesch was transported with life-threatening injuries to North Memorial Hospital.

The semi driver was identified as Cordell Joseph Windschitl, 26, of Sleepy Eye. He wasn’t injured.

The patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts.