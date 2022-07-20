Woman critically injured in Highway 169 crash has New Ulm ties

A woman who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Jordan Saturday morning has ties to New Ulm.

Anna Biedenbender, 30, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened when a semi truck plowed into the back of a line of vehicles stopped at a red light.

Biedenbender is the daughter of New Ulm’s Martin Luther College writer and editor Laurie Gauger and St. Paul Lutheran School teacher Steve Biedenbender. The college shared a Facebook post from St. Croix Lutheran Academy, which described Biedenbender as a local artist, admissions counselor, and middle school art instructor.

Both schools asked people to keep Biedenbender in their prayers.

On Wednesday, HCMC told SMN that Biedenbender is still in serious condition.