Woman critically injured in Highway 22 crash

A woman in her 90s was critically injured and two other people were hospitalized following a crash on Highway 22 in Mankato Wednesday.

The crash happened south of Adams St just before 5 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen were both stopped in traffic when a Ford Focus collided with the Volkswagen, which then collided with the Toyota.

The Focus driver, Lavonne Ethel McGowan, 94, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System with life-threatening injuries.

The Volkswagen driver, Paul Patrick Hago, 54, of Eagle Lake, and the Toyota driver, Toby Michale Smith, 43, of New Prague, were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Mankato.

A 38-year-old female passenger in the Toyota was not injured.