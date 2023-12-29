Woman dead, husband in custody in Meeker County

A woman is dead and her husband is in custody after a shooting in Meeker County.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, a man called 911 to report he had shot his wife, according to a media release from Sheriff Brian Cruze.

Deputies responded to a home south of Dassel where they found a woman dead. Two children in the home at the time of the incident were not hurt.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Litchfield police continue to investigate the incident.

The identities of the shooter and the victim will be released at a later time.