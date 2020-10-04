Woman dies in ATV crash in rural Lake Crystal

(Mankato, MN) – A woman has died in an ATV crash in rural Lake Crystal.

Cynthia Dawley, 63, of Courtland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash Saturday at 8:14 p.m. The release says Dawley appeared to roll the ATV on uneven, loose ground. She sustained fatal injuries when she was pinned beneath the vehicle.

Responding to the scene was the Courtland Fire Department, Lake Crystall Police and ambulance, and Mayo One Air Care.