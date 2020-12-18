Woman dies in custody at Blue Earth County Jail

An investigation is underway after a woman died while in police custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.

Nancy Lou Antonson, 60, of Lake Crystal, was found unresponsive in her cell by jail staff at 8:21 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Blue Earth County Jail. Police say lifesaving efforts by staff and emergency workers were unsuccessful.

Antonson has been arrested on suspicion of DWI and drug possession the previous evening and was being held in jail for court on related charges.

The incident remains under investigation in conjunction with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.