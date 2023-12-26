Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Renville County

A woman died in a crash in rural Renville County on Christmas Eve.

Mary Elizabeth Christensen, 58, of Pequot Lakes, died at a St Cloud hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a state patrol crash report.

Christensen was northbound on Highway 71 north of Olivia just after 11 p.m. when her Honda CRV left the roadway and came to a stop in the ditch.

Christensen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report. It’s unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash.