Woman fatally struck in Houston County while walking her dog on Christmas Eve

(Rochester, MN) – A woman walking her dog on Highway 16 on Christmas Eve was hit and killed by a vehicle in Houston County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Kerrie Jean Hauser, 49, of Hokah, died when a GMC Acadia struck her near the intersection of Highways 16 and 44. Hauser was walking on the southbound shoulder of the highway when the eastbound Acadia hit her. The vehicle was driven by 35-year-old Brittany Diane Robb, of Lewiston.

Robb wasn’t injured in the crash.