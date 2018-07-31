Woman Fights Off Abduction Attempt At Southern Minnesota Rest Stop

A woman from Texas is safe after fighting off a man who tried to abduct her Friday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted abduction happened at a rest stop off of Interstate 90 near Blue Earth, when a 43-year-old woman from Corpus Christie, Texas called 911 informing police that a man had tried to pull her into the woods.

Deputies arrived and were informed by the woman that she was walking on a trail south of the rest stop when the man tried to grab her. She did not know the man.

The suspect is described as being 5’11” or 6-feet tall with a muscular build and numerous tattoos, including a scorpion on his right forearm.

Sheriff Mike Gormley says that DNA samples were collected from the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Source: bringmethenews.com

