Woman found dead in St. Peter fire identified

The name of a woman found dead during a fire in St. Peter last week has been released.

Joann Marie Sargent, 84, was found deceased in the townhome when police arrived on the scene.

A Gustavus security officer reported smelling smoke on April 23 just before 3 a.m. Police officers went to the area to find the source, which they ultimately located at 2045 Pratt Circle.

St. Peter Police Chief Matt Grochow said officers walked around to the back of the home and saw a person inside. They broke the windows to access the home.

Police haven’t received an official cause of death yet, but Grochow said there is no sign of foul play.

Grochow said the fire was put out quickly and was well-contained to the townhouse.