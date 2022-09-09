River 105 River 105 Logo

Woman hospitalized after crashing into BioLife Mankato building

September 9, 2022 10:03AM CDT
A woman was hospitalized after driving through the Biolife Plasma Services building in eastern Mankato.

Heidi Larsen, 42,  was transported to a hospital following the crash, which occurred at 8:56 p.m Thursday, according to Mankato Public Safety.

Police don’t yet have an estimate of the damages done to the building at 35 Teton Ln.

The crash remains under investigation and the building has been barricaded.

