Woman hospitalized after pickup runs stop sign near Morgan

(Marshall, MN) – A Clements woman was hospitalized with injuries after a pickup ran a stop sign in Redwood County.

Sixty-four-year-old Deborah Jean Sehr was transported to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash on Highway 68 west of Morgan this morning just after 8 a.m.

Sehr was westbound on Highway 68 when the Ford Econoline van she was driving was struck by a GMC Sierra that was northbound on County Road 13.  The Sierra failed to stop for a stop sign, according to the state patrol.  The pickup was driven by Andrew Melvin Ruppert, 24, of Fairmont.

Ruppert also received non-life threatening injuries in the crash.  He was transported to a Redwood area hospital.

