Woman identified 27 years after remains found in Michigan

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The body of a woman found in a western Michigan ditch has been identified 27 years later. The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says DNA and genealogical tests helped solve the mystery.

The remains were Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian. Christian was 29 years old in 1993 when she went missing from Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Rabbit hunters discovered the remains in 1994, about 12 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Christian was the victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call (877) 887-4536.